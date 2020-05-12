75 people tested in Artsakh

According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic, the staff of the "Epidemiology and Hygiene Center" SNCO carried out disinfection and testing of a new coronavirus in different communities of the Shahumyan region.

The scope of contacts of the previous cases has been clarified. Thus, 75 people were tested, the results of which will be announced in the near future.

To remind, by the decisions of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh, some restrictions were imposed on Nor Verinshen, Nor Brajur communities of Shahumyan region and Chapni village of Knaravan community.

Also, 434 tests have been carried out so far.