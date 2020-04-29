ԱԺ-ն քվեարկության դրեց քննարկված օրինագծերը (video)

A A
LIVE. Decisions for graduating 2019-2020 academic year and admission procedures for 2020-2021
Some restrictions in Georgia do not apply today
Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight to be operated
27 citizens of Armenia at Moscow's Domodedovo airport since yesterday
Armenian President congratulates King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
Maria Sharapova violates quarantine rules
LIVE. Concert dedicated to holy martyrs of Armenian Genocide taking place at memorial
Two buses scheduled to leave for Russia on April 29
LIVE. Leader against persecutor
Statement by the President on Armenian Remembrance Day
Statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Virtual version of famous "Giro d'Italia" cycling race begins
LIVE. Events of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide in conditions of emergency
Resident of Karvachar infected with coronavirus tested negative
New deputy minister of high-tech industry appointed
Mistrust, chaos and panic: how disinformation affects people and what can be done about it
Happy Earth Day!
Armenia ranks 61st out of 180 countries.
Moscow-Yerevan chartered flight to be carried out on April 22
Ararat and Lori FC clubs tested for COVID-19
Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group
Switch off the lights for 3 minutes and listen to the ringing of the bells - Armenia Government presents program of events for April 24
Information about account for preventing spread of and overcoming COVID-19
State's support is directed at the employee, not the employer - Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs
GM Arsen Yeghiazaryan dies
Ten Police officers test positive for COVID-19
How much government pays for hotels to accommodate isolated people
Unique opportunity for journalist students
Beneficiaries of 9th Coronavirus Economic Rehabilitation Program can be considered those parents who...
There are currently 135 Armenian citizens at "Domodedovo" airport - Vardan Toghanyan