Some restrictions in Georgia do not apply today
The first stage of lifting the state of emergency ban in Georgia starts today.
At this stage, the movement of passenger cars and taxis is allowed in the whole territory of Georgia.
It should be noted that online trading, delivery of any product and open market activities are allowed.
According to Georgian Prime Minister's Spokesman Irakli Chikovani, the aforementioned will apply to the whole of Georgia, except for the regions where a very strict quarantine regime has been declared.