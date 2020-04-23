A A
Resident of Karvachar infected with coronavirus tested negative
The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic informs that the results of the examination of the samples of 17 citizens tested on suspicion of a new coronavirus are negative, which means that their infection has not been confirmed.
The ministry also said that a resident of Karvachar, who had been infected with the new coronavirus earlier, had been tested twice. The latter has not been confirmed for coronavirus infection, and he will be discharged from the medical facility.