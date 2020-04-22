Happy Earth Day!

U.S. Embassy in Yerevan writes:

"Happy Earth Day!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day we want to highlight the work the U.S. Forest Service does with our friends and partners all over the world-including Armenia! Since 2011, we’ve been thrilled to welcome roughly two dozen professionals from Armenia to participate in U.S. Forest Service International Seminars in the United States. These two- or three-week educational exchanges give natural resource management professionals from around the world the opportunity to come together and explore critical issues like climate change, watershed management, forest landscape restoration, and protected area management.

We are grateful for Armenia’s enthusiastic participation in these experiences and hope this participation will continue in the future!

This Earth Day, check out some of the USFS programs here: fs.usda.gov/about-…/international-programs/training-seminars"