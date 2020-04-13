Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Social

Ն Ս Օ Տ Տ ԱՐԱՄ Ա ԿԱԹՈՂԻԿՈՍԻ ՍՈՒՐԲ ՅԱՐՈՒԹԵԱՆ ՊԱՏԳԱՄԸ 12 04 2020 (video)

Մի΄ հուսահատվիք, մի΄ վախնաք... Արամ Ա-ի ուղերձը հայությանը

Armenian / Russian