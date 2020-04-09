A A
New case of death because of coronavirus
Healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media that 28 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours. This has brought the total number of coronavirus cases to 921. "There was a technical error in the total cumulative number record and 12 cases were not recorded in the statistics."
An 80-year-old patient who had underlying health conditions has died from coronavirus complications. The speaker mentioned that the man had concomitant chronic diseases, including arterial hypertension, cachexia, and senile sclerosis.