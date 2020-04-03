Research: People without symptoms may be infected with coronavirus. (video) (video)

Voice of America reports that further evidence has emerged that coronavirus infections are spread by people who do not have clear symptoms. This complicates efforts to control the pandemic situation. Researchers in Singapore have come to the most up-to-date data, according to which about 10% of infections are caused by people who have been infected but have no symptoms yet. These data have prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change the definition of infection for Americans, according to which everyone can be infected regardless of the presence or absence of symptoms. This makes it difficult to fight the pandemic situation. For many people, coronavirus is expressed by high fever and cough. Healthy people recover in about 2-3 weeks. Difficulties have been reported among those with chronic illnesses and the elderly, with infection leading to lung inflammation and other diseases.