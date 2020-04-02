Ameria Bank continues to financially support importing and exporting companies

In the scopes of long lasting and productive cooperation between Ameria Bank and international financial institutions as well as leading banks, importing about 20 million dollars from America for financing the trade has become possible. To create new opportunities with flexible conditions for financing the trade with this imported money has become possible. The imported money will support the exporting and importing companies with financial problems in this hard situation and will promote the further development of their business.