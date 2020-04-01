Our calculations prove that there will be a second round of elections in Artsakh on April 14 - Daniel Ioannisyan
Daniel Ioannisyan, head of the "Union of Informed Citizens" NGO, who is in Artsakh on an observation mission, wrote on his Facebook page:
"The tabulations and calculations received from our observers of all 8 Territorial Electoral Commissions of Artsakh prove that none of the presidential candidates got 50% of votes, and on April 14 there will be a second round (I'm not talking about its epidemiological consequences).
It should be noted that these figures may change during the recount, and one of the candidates, Harutyunyan Arayik, according to our calculations, needed just a small amount of votes to reach 50%.
In the territorial commissions, the observers stayed till the arrival of the protocol of the last precinct, and as for me, I left the CEC after 5 o'clock. I can assure that the delay of official data was objectibve.''