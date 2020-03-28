Coronavirus case confirmed in boxing team of Armenia
The press service of the Armenian Boxing Federation made a remarkable statement today.
"All members of the delegation who returned from London are under the direct supervision of doctors. Coronavirus was found in people who left for London with the Armenian delegation, but were not members of the delegation and were not endorsed by the federation. Later it became clear that there is also an infected team member." However, the source did not say which member of the team was infected with coronavirus. A few days ago, the president of the Turkish Boxing Federation announced that three members of the national team had been infected with coronavirus at a boxing tournament in London. The Turkish side has blamed the International Olympic Committee for this, as the IOC is holding the boxing competitions.