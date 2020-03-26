72-year-old patient died because of coronavirus infection in hospital - Speaker
Alina Nikoghosyan, spokeswoman for the Minister of Health, informed on her Facebook page a 72-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Armenia.
She had coronavirus disease, as well as double pneumonia, polyurethane insufficiency, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension, and heart rhythm disorder.
The patient has been in the resuscitation department since yesterday and her situation has been assessed as extremely severe.