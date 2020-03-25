A A
Which rights cannot be restricted during the emergency?
It is necessary to inform that the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia has rights that cannot be restricted during the state of emergency. They are;
- The right to apply to the Human Rights Defender,
- The right to judicial protection and the right to apply to international human rights bodies;
- The right to a fair trial, the right to legal aid and the presumption of innocence;
- The right of the convict to appeal, the right to request pardon,
- Human dignity and the right to life,
- The right to physical and mental immunity and the prohibition of torture,
- General equality before the law,
- Freedom to marry,
- Child’s rights,
- The right to education (with the exception of the right to education on a competitive basis),
- Freedom of thought and religion.