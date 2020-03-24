A A Video ՈՒՂԻՂ․ ՀՀ ՏՄՊՊՀ նախագահ Գեղամ Գևորգյանի ասուլիսը (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Journalistic organizations demand cancellation of certain points of decision concerning to emergency situation in Armenia Prime Minister represents project to neutralize economic consequences of coronavirus Armenia closes bars, night clubs, trade centers starting tomorrow Tigran Avinyan: About 140 Armenian citizens, who have been at the Lars checkpoint for several days, were allowed to come to Armenia