A A Video Ցեմենտի ինքնարժեքի և գնի փոփոխություն եղե՞լ է․ հարց Էկոնոմիկայի փոխնախարարին (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Journalistic organizations demand cancellation of certain points of decision concerning to emergency situation in Armenia 136 confirmed cases of coronavirus We urge the sides to exercise the greatest possible restraint to lessen the risk of escalation - Press Statement by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Prime Minister represents project to neutralize economic consequences of coronavirus