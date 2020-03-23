A A
Video court sessions for upcoming days
The Supreme Judicial Council informs that within the framework of measures to prevent the coronavirus in the country, cameras and projectors have been provided to all courts of the Republic of Armenia in accordance with Article 145 of the Civil Procedure Code in order to provide attendance of participants in the court sessions.
Appropriate engineering and technical work is currently carried out to provide the possibility of audio communication.
The start of video court sessions will be in the coming days.