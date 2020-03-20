-
Journalistic organizations demand cancellation of certain points of decision concerning to emergency situation in Armenia
Armen Sarkissian organizes contest for students
Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands informs about short-term visa holders
Servicemen on combat shift undergo medical examinationGoogle Ad
Armenia moves from group of "moderately free" countries to "mostly free" countries
NSS urges users of social networks
COVID-19: How much money is transferred to account?
Opposite side of coronavirus: the planet is self-cleaning at the same time
Clarification on upcoming Wizz Air flight of Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna flight
Coronavirus detected in Armenian citizen left for Russia - spokesperson
Certificates provided to law-abiding taxpayers remotely
Sasna Tsrer states about need of tightening state of emergency
More than 88.000 coronavirus recoveries in world
Armen Sarkissian signs several laws
Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev charter flight to be conducted
Love in days of coronavirus, or a wedding in empty hall. (video)Google Ad
Calendar. March 20. Nairi Hunanyan addresses letter to Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan (video)
Pele isolated to avoid coronavirus
Olympic champions to receive 200,000 AMD per month as honour fee
Wizz Air's first Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna flight to take place today
136 confirmed cases of coronavirus
We urge the sides to exercise the greatest possible restraint to lessen the risk of escalation - Press Statement by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
Zareh Sinanyan talks about transferring money from Diaspora to treasury account
Food packages for 20 day prepared for beneficiaries
President appoints chief of police and director of NSS
Exports of brandy increase
Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Giorgi Gakharia on his birthday
Nork Infectious Diseases Clinic's doctors' call
About 140 Armenian citizens are at the checkpoint of the Upper Lars
Daily prayer for healing to be performed at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin