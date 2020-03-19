A A
Nurse one of 115 confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia
Minister of Healthcare The Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan writes on his Facebook page a nurse, who carried out her professional mission at the infectious hospital, is one of the 115 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning. The latter was hospitalized immediately, her health condition is assessed as satisfactory, she doesn’t have pneumonia. The Minister wishes her health and exhorts the public to stay at home and to respect doctors’ work, as they are considered to be the most vulnerable group for the infection and are often in risky situations due to their overloaded work .