Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled over coronavirus (video) (video)

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled over coronavirus
This year's Eurovision Song Contest will no longer take place due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event was due to take place at Rotterdam's 16,000 capacity Ahoy Arena on 12-16 May. The European Broadcasting Union has tried to find an alternative solution to the competition, but it was not possible due to outbreak of the now coronavirus.
To remind, Greek-Armenian singer Athena Manukyan was to present Armenia at Eurovision 2020 with the song “Chains On You”.