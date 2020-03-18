A A
Empty streets, heavy snow and snowstorm in Gyumri
There have been no cases of coronavirus in Shirak Region and in Gyumri regional center, but there is another reason for empty streets.
According to inhabitants, the flow of people is low at the streets not due to the panic caused by coronavirus but due to the temperature decrease and snowstorm. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations the snowstorm continues in Shirak at 4 p.m. The roads of Ashotsk, Amasia, Artik, Ani and Akhuryan are difficult to pass. The service companies carry out snow-clearing work and sand and salt the roads.