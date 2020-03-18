A A
Artsakh to have no case of Coronavirus till today
The ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh informs that they have no case of Coronavirus till today. The announcement says; 'In order to prevent fake news, we advice to follow only the official news holding the measures suggested by the ministry to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We have earlier informed that samples of 13 citizens from Artsakh have been sent to the laboratory for expertise. The answer has been negative for all of them.