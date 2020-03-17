4000 masks to be distributed in Hrazdan
The mayor of Hrazdan assures that the situation in the city is under his control.
“All preventive measures are being implemented. Transportation is disinfected every day, and the roads will be disinfected tomorrow. There is no problem of keeping the rules of hygiene. The condominium operates efficiently. The important thing is there is no panic in our country," said Sevak Mikayelyan, the mayor of Hrazdan, referring to the activities carried out in the community to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Regarding the work of the municipality, Sevak Mikaelyan said that in the 60's the employees were working online, the rest were wearing protective masks and using alcohol. "We have no case of infection at this time," he said in response to A1+'s question.