A A
Schedule of Yerevan Subway to not be changed
The Yerevan Subway will work based on its schedule during the state of emergency in Armenia. The announcement states as follows:
"Dear colleagues and passengers, the state of emergency is declared in Armenia in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Taking it under consideration we inform that The Karen Demirchyan Yerevan Subway works based on its schedule from 7 am till 11 pm. In case of changes in the schedule, we will provide additional information. Be safe and healthy."