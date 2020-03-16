A A
Stores of food, household goods and drugs to be open irrespective of emergency state declared in republic
Gayane Abrahamyan, a member of the "My Step" faction in the National Assembly, wrote on her Facebook page that stores of food, household goods and drugs will be open irrespective of emergency state declared in the republic.
She notes that currently there is sufficient food and essentials stuff in the stores in Armenia, and it is important not to make too many purchases as a result of panic.
"We need to overcome this challenge together!"