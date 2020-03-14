A A
Mayor of Etchmiadzin calls to leave city only in case of urgent need
Mayor of Etchmiadzin Diana Gasparyan made a post on Facebook regarding the situation and the newly confirmed cases of coronavirus which have direct epidemiological link with Echmiadzin. She exhorts the public to stay at home, in case of extreme need of leaving the city to using only public transport which is regularly disinfected or private cars instead of private taxi cars, in which the disinfection condition is unknown or suspected.