Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudo and his wife in quarantine
BBC reports that after the official visit to Great Britain, Canada’s Prime Minister isolated himself when his wife Sofi Greguar-Trudo passed a coronavirus test because of having cold symptoms and high temperature. The Canadian Government approved the news too.
Later it was found out that Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie, has tested positive for coronavirus following a trip to the United Kingdom.
According to the PM's office, Trudeau remains “in good health with no symptoms,” but will work in remotely for the next two weeks.