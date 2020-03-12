There are 4 cases of Coronavirus in Armenia. Speaker
Alina Nikoghosyan, the Speaker of the Health Care Minister, posted on Facebook that after the official information about the 3 newly found coronavirus cases in Armenia, many Facebook users have started to expand the fake news. She exhorts the Facebook users not to cause panic in public and to have a sense of responsibility.
She reminds that there are overall 4 cases of coronavirus in Armenia. One of them was found out on the 1st of March and three of them became evident yesterday on the 11th of March.
She calls for the public to follow only the official information