A A Video Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի քարոզարշավը Տեղ համայնքում․ ՈՒՂԻՂ (video) Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի քարոզարշավը Տեղ համայնքում․ ՈՒՂԻՂ Armenian / Russian Holy land is never empty: Alen Simonyan is confident that a “no” camp will be formed Is there panic in our country because of coronavirus? “Five-star care for quarantined citizens”: The international press is interested in the method of combating coronavirus in Armenia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invokes citizens of RA to avoid visiting a number of countries