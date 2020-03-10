A A Video Փաշինյանի քարոզարշավը Կապան համայնքում․ ՈՒՂԻՂ (video) Փաշինյանի քարոզարշավը Կապան համայնքում․ ՈՒՂԻՂ Armenian / Russian The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army At the National Assembly reception they measure the temperature and only afterwards let inside Lack of love in the National Assembly. Marukyan congratulates all the members with St. Valentine’s day FakeBattles without rules