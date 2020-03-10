A A
Angelina is in a difficult post-operative period: The Minister visited
RA Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan states on his Facebook page:
“This morning I went to Nork-Marash Medical Center to get acquainted with the health of little Angelina who had been operated on the day before and the details of the intervention.
The operating physicians presented this truly unique and complex surgery procedure and other professional details. I am glad that our country has undergone such a complicated operation.
Angelina is currently in a difficult post-operative period, which I hope she will overcome. I wish her health and thank you again for bringing all this to life. "
It should be reminded that four-and-a-half-year-old Angelina's heart surgery was performed at Nork-Marash Medical Center for the first time in Armenia.