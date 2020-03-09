A A Video Եթե հասարակությունը լինի կրթված, չի ասի՝ «ինչը որ Նիկոլ Փաշինյանն ասում ա, ճիշտ ա»․ Կարեն Քոչարյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Air and land traffic with Iran have been suspended for two weeks. Nikol Pashinyan Is there panic in our country because of coronavirus? The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army Lack of love in the National Assembly. Marukyan congratulates all the members with St. Valentine’s day