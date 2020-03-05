A A Video Թուրքական դրոնները վաղը գալու են Արցախի վրա, պետք է դրոնային հրետանի ունենալ․ Հրանտ Բագրատյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invokes citizens of RA to avoid visiting a number of countries Is there panic in our country because of coronavirus? The Number of asylum seekers in European Union member states decreases by 30% after revolution: Yeghoyan