A A Video ՀՀ ԱԺ յոթերորդ գումարման չորրորդ նստաշրջանի հերթական նիստը. ՈՒՂԻՂ (video) ՀՀ ԱԺ յոթերորդ գումարման չորրորդ նստաշրջանի հերթական նիստը. ՈՒՂԻՂ Armenian / Russian Nikol Pashinyan made a mistake when not releasing a worse legacy - Levon Zurabyan Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army The day of Serzh Sargsyan's trial is known