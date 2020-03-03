A A Video Ինչպիսի՞ վերջնարդյունք եք ակնկալում, որ ԱննաԴանիբեկյանը դառնա անաչառ. Պետրոս Պետրոսյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The Number of asylum seekers in European Union member states decreases by 30% after revolution: Yeghoyan Holy land is never empty: Alen Simonyan is confident that a “no” camp will be formed At the National Assembly reception they measure the temperature and only afterwards let inside Civilization cannot flourish through fascism, national discrimination and xenophobia: President's Message