A A Video «Ի՞նչ ենք ուզում․ միայն արդար դատաքննություն»․ հավաք ՌԴ դեսպանատան առջև (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The Number of asylum seekers in European Union member states decreases by 30% after revolution: Yeghoyan FakeBattles without rules Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army