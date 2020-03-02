The Minister has addressed the students and pupils
The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed the students and pupils on his Facebook page.
“Dear students and pupils , this publication is first and foremost addressed to you. On these days of vacation we have a job to do for the benefit of the state.
So, since you mostly have social networking tools, I have such a request.
First, be aware of the content of this poster, strictly follow its requirements, as at this stage of the spread of infections, such measures significantly reduce the spread.
Then share the content of this poster with your relatives who may not be using social media, especially grandparents.
And most importantly, make this poster widely available on your pages, in different groups, in chats, and more. You will be of great service to the State.
Well, for work. "