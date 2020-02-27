A A Video Պետական համակարգից գնացողները կարող են ընդդիմադիր գործունեություն ծավալել՝ եկամտաբեր է. վարչապետ (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences Coronavirus cases in Iran: Control at the RA border checkpoints has been strengthened The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army In what cases and how much penalty will the HLI apply for “Anti-tobacco” Law violation?