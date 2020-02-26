A A Video «Արամ Խաչատրյանի անունը գիտի յուրաքանչյուր ճապոնացի աշակերտ» (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army In what cases and how much penalty will the HLI apply for “Anti-tobacco” Law violation? Coronavirus cases in Iran: Control at the RA border checkpoints has been strengthened As Pashinyan's son is serving, it will be a shame if other officials' sons do not serve - survey participant