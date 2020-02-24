Գտնվում ենք անգրագիտության ազատականացման գործընթացում. Գևորգ Էմին-Տերյան (video)

-
Air and land traffic with Iran have been suspended for two weeks. Nikol Pashinyan
Calendar. 24 February: It’s impossible to reveal March 1 tragic events. Aghvan Hovsepyan
The second highest sectoral growth was recorded by financial and insurance services
Top 10 athletes to be rewarded with 5 million AMD each (video)
Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences
May 23 will be a working day instead of May 29
Calendar. February 19. Nairi Hunanyan speaks at Ozanyan’s precense
The day of Serzh Sargsyan's trial is known
Gevorg Harutyunyan is the sole leader of the chess "Caspian Cup"
Maintain sanitary standards in educational establishments: HLI urges
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army
Arsen Torosyan meets with the president of the National Health Insurance Service of Korea
In what cases and how much penalty will the HLI apply for “Anti-tobacco” Law violation?
Calendar. February 17. The Yerkrapahs are ready to hand Vano Siradeghyan over
Armenian delegation visit to Korea
The Armenian freestyle wrestling team took 7th place in the European Championship
Lack of love in the National Assembly. Marukyan congratulates all the members with St. Valentine’s day
Concern about judicial harassment of Armenia’s media
The Prime Minister to visit to Germany
Current frosts are to become significantly milder
Calendar: February 12. “I banned you to call him Dod”
The Armenian National Congress will actively participate in the referendum
PACE Monitors call on Armenian authorities to request a Venice Commission opinion on constitutional and related changes
Armenian ex-MP's son arrested
Armenia and Iran have always been good neighbors and supported each other at difficult times - Armen Sarkissian
ARMENIA – All sides need to exercise restraint, mutual respect and constructive institutional co-operation - Statement by President Buquicchio
Details reported on death of Artsakh Defense Army serviceman