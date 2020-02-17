In what cases and how much penalty will the HLI apply for “Anti-tobacco” Law violation?

The control over the implementation of a number of requirements of the Republic of Armenia Law on the Reduction and Prevention of Health Damage from the Use of Tobacco Products and their Substitutes is vested with the Health and Labor Inspectorate (HLI).

The HLI controls include the advertising of tobacco products, their belongings, substitutes for tobacco products (excluding substitutes for medical use), imitations of tobacco products (hereinafter referred to as cigarettes), involving persons under the age of 18 in its implementation; demonstrating it in the shops, presenting it or its use during the TV programs, violations of the requirements for prohibition and restrictions. (Article 47.15)

In what cases and how much penalty will the HLI apply?

If cigarettes are advertised. The fine is 750-800 thousand AMD.

If cigarettes or their use is advertised in other products / works / services through speech, sound or image. The fine is 750-800 thousand AMD.

If cigarettes are mentioned or included in advertising of another product / work / service. The fine is 750-800 thousand AMD.

If cigarettes are installed or displayed in areas intended for sale (including sales) in a place visible to the consumer. A fine shall also be imposed for the presence of empty cigarettes, boxes, blocks, enlarged boxes, trademarked color posters, or their trademarks or symbols. The fine is 150-200 thousand AMD. This provision of the Law shall enter into force on January 1, 2021.

If tobacco or its use is depicted in RA-produced audio-visual works for children: movies, theatrical performances, television, radio or internet broadcasts. The fine is 150-200 thousand AMD.

If the broadcaster fails to transmit audiovisual works (television films, video films, broadcast via television, radio or the Internet) in accordance with the procedure and in the manner prescribed by the Law on Cigarette Use. The fine is 150-200 thousand AMD.

If persons under the age of 18 are involved in any way to sell it. The fine is 150-200 thousand AMD (Article 173.1.).

In case of all the above mentioned violations, within 6 months after the imposition of the administrative penalty, a double penalty of the same administrative penalty shall be imposed for the same violation.

This law, adopted on February 13, 2020 , prohibits smoking in public places and tightens the conditions for the sale of cigarettes. Some provisions of the law are not yet in force. In public catering establishments, for example, smoking will be banned only from 2022.

The rules within the control of the HLI shall enter into force on the 10th day following the day of their official publication.

Health and Labor Inspectorate