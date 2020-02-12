A A Video Կոռուպցիայի կանխարգելման հանձաժողովը ձևավորվել է «քաղաքական կոնսենսուսի» արդյունքում․ Կարեն Զադոյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Georgian convict in heroin case released from Armenia prison (video) As Pashinyan's son is serving, it will be a shame if other officials' sons do not serve - survey participant Nikol Pashinyan made a mistake when not releasing a worse legacy - Levon Zurabyan Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group