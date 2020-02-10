A A Video Կրթության ազգային ինստիտուտի նախկին աշխատակիցների ակցիան. ՈՒՂԻՂ (video) Կրթության ազգային ինստիտուտի նախկին աշխատակիցների ակցիան. ՈՒՂԻՂ Armenian / Russian Whether the incident was actually related to President Kocharyan's office - Victor Soghomonyan commenting Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group The army has accomplished its task. Some mistakes were also made - Seyran Ohanyan about April war Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan released on signature bond (video)