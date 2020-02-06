A A Video ՍԴ նախագահի ու դատավորների պաշտոնավարումը դադարեցնելու հարցը կդրվի հանրաքվեի (video) Սահմանադրության փոփոխությունների նախագիծը կդրվի հանրաքվեի Armenian / Russian Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan released on signature bond (video) Hayk Marutyan and Mkrtich Arzumanyan meet today after long separation Whether the incident was actually related to President Kocharyan's office - Victor Soghomonyan commenting Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group