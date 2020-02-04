A A Video Մի քանի հոգու արհեստականորեն հարստացնելու տպավորություն է ստեղծվում․ ազգագրագետ (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Yerevan Mayor clarifies what they discussed with Armenian PM (video) I am convinced that the police have used force by the Prime Minister's instruction - Avetik Ishkhanyan As Pashinyan's son is serving, it will be a shame if other officials' sons do not serve - survey participant If Azerbaijan does not try to attack, it is due to the army's combat readiness - Lieutenant General