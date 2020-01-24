A A
6 Russian citizens lost in Gegharkunik's mountains
On January 24, at 08:28 am, a 911 hotline received a call that rescuers' help is needed for expedition consisting of 6 Russian citizens in 13 kilometers east of the Nshkhark community of Gegharkunik region. One citizen from expedition is feeling bad.
A firefighting crew (with a cab) was dispatched to the scene.
At 17:30, expedition leader M. Borisenko informed that the health condition of a poor Russian citizen is stable.
As a result of weather, mountainous terrain, and snowfall, the search will continue tomorrow.