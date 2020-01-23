Chess players get their medals and awards (video)
Today the Classic and Rapid Chess Championship of Armeniat was held at the Chess House named after Tigran Petrosyan.
Only Hayk Martirosyan won prizes in both tournaments. He was second in the classical chess, and today he has become the winner of the rapid chess championship.
Samvel Ter-Sahakyan was awarded the gold medal for the first time, and Robert Hovhannisyan won the bronze medal. Artur Davtyan and Zaven Andriasyan took the 2nd and 3rd places in rapid chess, respectively.
Grandmaster Maria Gevorgyan won the gold medal in the women's championship for the third year in a row. IM Susanna Gaboyan won the silver medal and the bronze medal was won by GM Maria Kursova.
It should be noted that all participants of the Classic Chess Championship, as well as the first those taking the top 10 places in the rapid chess tournament, the best veteran (Rafael Vahanyan), the chess player (Elina Danielyan) were all awarded.