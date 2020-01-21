-
Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia: Number of people wanting to build slaughterhouses has increased dramatically over past few days.
Armenian soldier wounded at Azerbaijan border
Yerevan Mayor clarifies what they discussed with Armenian PM (video)
Hrayr Tovmasyan has video-call conversation with Gianni BuquicchioGoogle Ad
Prime Minister is perfectly healthy and has no health problems; he was examined
3rd President of Armenia, ex-Mayor of Yerevan visit Chess Academy
PM pays tribute to victims of Armenian pogroms in Baku (video)
Armenia Airways will resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights from January 14th
The incident at Dalma Garden Mall is probably a consequence of the human factor - MES
Only 5 out of 17 villages were served by Maralik maternity hospital - deputy head of Department of Health and Social Welfare of Shirak region
Dalma Mall visitors leaving building
Donald Trump is a very interesting politician, but he is often not taken seriously - Arman Navasardyan
Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days
Santa Claus visits children in hospital through window
Armenia Airways doesn’t plan to suspend Yerevan-Tehran flights
Criminal case launched in connection with death of contract soldierGoogle Ad
Iran hits US bases in Iraq
Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran
No precipitation expected on December 31 and from January 1 to 5
I especially congratulate all those who celebrate the New Year at their duty - spouse of Armenian prime minister
There are highways that are closed or hard to pass in the Republic of Armenia - Ministry of Emergency Situations
Yerevan ready to celebrate 2020
No earthquake occurred in Yerevan - Ministry of Emergency Situations
Museums to be free of charge for children below age of 18
Passenger flow of more than 3 million recorded at Zvartnots International Airport
New Year in a new apartment - government solved 1,000 housing problems
Employees of Alaverdi's sewing factory strike
Nikol Pashinyan sends telegram of condolence to Kazakhstan President
LIVE. Armenian - Russian chess match in Moscow
"Battle" for rapid chess crown