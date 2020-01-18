A A Video Ուզում եմ զգուշացնել, որ Ադրբեջանում բնակվող տեղաբնիկ ժաղավուրդները նույն վտանգի առաջ են. (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Ioannisyan: Any Constitutional Court judge will be afraid of going on early retirement, thinking they will say he has carried out dishonest dealings Armenia Investigative Committee official: Gevorg Kutoyan had gunshot wound to his temple (video) 3rd President of Armenia, ex-Mayor of Yerevan visit Chess Academy Parent to Razmik Abrahamyan: Why did you offer me 1 million drams? (video)