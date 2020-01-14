Ռոբերտ Քոչարյանի և մյուսների գործով դատական նիստը. Ուղիղ (video)

Armenia Airways will resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights from January 14th

The incident at Dalma Garden Mall is probably a consequence of the human factor - MES

Only 5 out of 17 villages were served by Maralik maternity hospital - deputy head of Department of Health and Social Welfare of Shirak region

Dalma Mall visitors leaving building

Donald Trump is a very interesting politician, but he is often not taken seriously - Arman Navasardyan

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days

Santa Claus visits children in hospital through window

Armenia Airways doesn’t plan to suspend Yerevan-Tehran flights

Criminal case launched in connection with death of contract soldier

Iran hits US bases in Iraq

Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran

No precipitation expected on December 31 and from January 1 to 5

I especially congratulate all those who celebrate the New Year at their duty - spouse of Armenian prime minister

There are highways that are closed or hard to pass in the Republic of Armenia - Ministry of Emergency Situations

Yerevan ready to celebrate 2020

No earthquake occurred in Yerevan - Ministry of Emergency Situations

Museums to be free of charge for children below age of 18

Passenger flow of more than 3 million recorded at Zvartnots International Airport

New Year in a new apartment - government solved 1,000 housing problems

Employees of Alaverdi's sewing factory strike

Nikol Pashinyan sends telegram of condolence to Kazakhstan President

LIVE. Armenian - Russian chess match in Moscow

"Battle" for rapid chess crown

Brother stabs his brother with kitchen knife

LIVE. PM receives relatives of killed Artur Ajamyan

Galaxy Group of Company’s New Year Campaign Addresses the Elderly Living Alone

Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan attend Levon Malkhasyan's 75th jubilee concert

Simon Martirosyan to be awarded Olympic gold medal

Digital Transformation as a Pledge of Competitiveness for Armenian SMEs