I especially congratulate all those who celebrate the New Year at their duty - spouse of Armenian prime minister

Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian prime minister, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations has sent a message on New Year.

"I especially congratulate our soldiers, officers and all those who celebrate the New Year at their duty, away from their families and relatives. Thank you for your patriotism and loyalty. I wish 2020 to be the year of peace, prosperity, achievements, victories, good deeds and new initiatives. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!" Hakobyan said.